George Kambosos helped Pacquiao prepare for countryman Horn, yet calls Haney a rat

I found it interesting that George Kambosos had the nerve to call Devin Haney a rat and snitch at the final press conference before their WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF undisputed lightweight championship on Saturday.

Kambosos claims Haney was texting him with information about Teofimo Lopez, trying to help Kambosos with pointers and information before he fought Lopez.

The Australian fighter would eventually pull of a huge upset against Teofimo Lopez claiming multiple titles.

Lopez and Haney are both Americans and Kambosos felt this was a dishonorable trait and showed signs of disloyalty to go against a fellow countryman and help out a foreigner.

What Kambosos is doing is trying to get into the mind of Devin Haney, to me this shows Kambosos who has home field advantage is really shook and fearful of Haney’s skill set so he needs to try to disrupt him with lies and defamation.

In reality it was Kambosos who was the real traitor because he helped prepare Filipino Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao ahead of his fight with Australian Jeff Horn. Kambosos has mentioned multiple times how he trained over 250 rounds of sparring with Manny Pacquiao and this included his time in camp for the Jeff Horn fight in 2017.

Horn would eventually beat Pacquiao and claim the WBO welterweight title in an upset at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

If we are going by Kambosos logic that Haney is a traitor or a snitch for messaging him information and comments about Teofimo Lopez, what does that make him for helping prepare Pacquiao to go against his countryman Jeff Horn?

This is why I know Kambosos is nervous heading into his fight with Haney. He is resorting to reaching comments and trying to get into the mind of a guy who has superior boxing ability and will be very difficult to beat.

Haney already has the cards stacked against him on Saturday, his father Bill was denied entry into Australia over a 30-year-old conviction that he served time for, and he has to fight in Kambosos backyard with the fight being held in Australia which could have that hometown cooking with the judges.

When you look at the head to head match up, Haney clearly has the superior skills, Kambosos is tough but limited and this is why the Australian champion is trying to get into the American’s head to try to gain some advantage via distraction before the fight. Let’s just hope Haney gets a fair shake in Australia on the judges scorecards.

