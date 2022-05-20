Kerman Lejarraga vs James Metcalf Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

On Friday night in Bilbao, Spain Kerman Lejarraga of Spain will face off against James Metcalf of Great Britain for the WBA Continental light middleweight title at the Bilbao Arena.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast live online through DAZN streaming service.

A FREE two fight fight card live stream will be shown on YouTube via Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KOs) is on a six fight win streak and ready to challenge for a world title soon, but he must beat 33-year-old British opponent James Metcalf (22-2, 14 KOs) to move closer to his dream of title contention.

The 30-year-old Lejarraga will have the hometown advantage and fan support when he faces Metcalf but that doesn’t deter the Brit from trying to pull off the victory and build his own path to a world title shot at light middleweight.

The undisputed champion of the division is American Jermell Charlo who recently knocked out Brian Castano of Argentina to crown him the king of the division.

The Before The Bell YouTube broadcast will show two preliminary fights featuring light welterweight’s Rikar Urrutia taking on Ander Amatriain and a women’s lightweight tussle between Rhiannon Dixon and Mahjouba Oubtil.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Kerman Lejarraga vs. James Metcalf

Flyweight – Angel Moreno vs. Jairo Noriega

Welterweight – Jon Miguez vs. James Moorcroft

Bantamweight – Fran Mendoza vs. Alexander Mejia

Women’s lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Mahjouba Oubtil

Light Welterweight – Rikar Urrutia vs. Saul Luna

The Before The Bell Live Stream on YouTube begins at 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT on Friday, May 20, 2022 followed by the main card on DAZN at 3:00 PM ET/PT.



