Watch GLORY 80 Studio: Beztati vs Jauncey Live Stream Online May 14

Glory Kickboxing will hold a replacement card for the Glory 80 Kickboxing event in Belgium last March that was canceled after fans rioted in the stands during the Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek heavyweight bout.

The main event between Levi Rigters vs. Jamal Ben Saddik was cancelled due to the civil unrest in the arena.

Glory announced in April the Three fight Glory 80 Studio fight card for fans that will take place in the Netherlands on May 14. It will be headlined by lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati and challenger Josh Jauncey, with two heavyweight bouts on the undercard.

Beztati comes from Morocco and is the current Glory lightweight champion, he is known for his technical style, and has a record of 11 wins 3 losses and 3 wins by knockout.

The challenger Josh Jauncey comes from Canada and has a record of 10-7-0 (5 KOs) and promises to bring it to the champion and bring the title back home to Canada.

In the two heavyweight bouts, Antonio Plazibat of Croatia and Tarik Khbabez of Morocco will go toe to toe and British slugger Rhys Brudenell will take on Kevin Tariq Osaro of Nigeria in the opening bout of the broadcast.

GLORY 80 Studio Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Tyjani Beztati (Champ) vs. Josh Jauncey

Heavyweight – Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez

Heavyweight – Rhys Brudenell vs. Tariq Osaro

GLORY 80 Studio kickboxing event starts at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT on Saturday, May 14, 2022 and is exclusively available to GLORY 80 ticket holders and Pay-Per-View customers at GLORYfights.com.

