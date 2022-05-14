Watch Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella Fight Live on Charlo vs. Castano 2 Card

Filipino Marlon “Maranding Nightmare” Tapales will take on Jose “Hollywood” Estrella of Mexico on the undercard of Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 on May 14th.

The 30-year-old Filipino with a record of 30 wins and 3 losses is staying busy hoping to land a title shot against undefeated unified IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

The opponent who Tapales will face on Saturday night will be a durable and rugged Mexican fighter in Jose Estrella who has a record of 23 wins and 18 losses.

The Filipino won’t overlook his opponent even though he has a high loss count on his record, he is taking this tune-up fight seriously and aims to put on a show and desires the support of not only his Filipino countryman who live in Carson, California where the event is taking place but also fight fans around world to enjoy his fights.

The main event of the evening will pit two rivals against each other when undisputed light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo puts all four titles on the line against Argentine challenger Brian Castano in a rematch that has fight fans anticipated.

In the first fight both fighters had their moments but a lot of fans felt Castano did enough to win, but Charlo argued that he had Castano hurt multiple times and clearly won the fight, tonight he will settle the score and make sure there is no questions by finishing Castano in the ring.

Watch Charlo vs Castano II on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME and live stream it on the SHOWTIME APP.

For more information on tonight’s boxing event and other up coming Showtime fights visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights

