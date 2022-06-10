Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom boxing heads to Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico for Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez a WBA Light-Flyweight championship on June 10th.

The showdown pits the undefeated WBA champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) from Japan against the Mexican WBA ‘Regular” champion Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) in a battle for the true holder of the WBA belt.

Kyoguchi won the WBA and Ring Magazine Light-Flyweight titles in 2018 when he beat Heikie Buddler, this will be the fourth defense of his championship titles.

Bermudez is motivated by the fight being in his home country of Mexico, he wants to become the super champion and needs to dethrone the undefeated Japanese titlist.

Before the main card on DAZN, fight fans will be able to view the Before The Bell Free Fights live stream on YouTube.

The Before The Bell show is a countdown and pre-fight show that talks about the main event and also has several fights featuring undefeated prospects on the Matchroom boxing roster.

Fans will be able to enjoy the fights online and then tune into DAZN for the main broadcast.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela, 6 rounds

Light Welterweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Leo Leon Martinez, 6 rounds

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Eduardo Torres Esparza, 4 rounds

Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez, 4 rounds

Watch Before The Bell on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing YouTube channels.

Kyoguchi vs. Bermudez Before The Bell YouTube Livestream



Upload by DAZN Boxing

