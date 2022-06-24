Watch BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino, Rawlings vs Hart 2 Free Fight Live Stream Prelims

The main event of BKFC 26 pits the undefeated lightweight champion Luis “Baboon” Palomino against the current welterweight champion Elvin “El Bandido” Brito for the BKFC welterweight title. The Bare Knuckle event will take place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on June 24th.

Palomino is considered one of the best BKFC fighters right now, and he will attempt to become the first two weight division champion for the organization. A win over Brito would make Palomino’s undefeated record even more impressive.

The co-main event has fan favorite Uly “Monster” Diaz taking on Francesco Ricchi for the Interim BKFC Middleweight Championship.

BKFC 26 also features the return of Bec Rawlings the first female of BKFC, she signed a new contract with the organization after a quick stint in Bellator MMA, now she returns in a rematch with Britain Hart Beltran.

The first time Rawlings and Hart Beltran fought, Rawlings took it by split decision in 2018, now the two will settle the score on who really won the fight when they go toe to toe once again in a flyweight battle.

BKFC 26 Main Card

Elvin Brito vs. Luis Palomino

Uly Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi

Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart

Howard Davis vs. Jimmie Rivera

Blake Davis vs. Cody Beierle

Bryan Duran vs. Braeden Tovey

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills

Tyler Randall vs. Cary Caprio

Free Prelim Undercard YouTube

Stephen Townsel vs. Idrees Wasi

Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt

The prelims will be available on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Channel and on FITE.TV on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET/PT and the main event starts at 8:30 PM ET/PT on BKTV APP and on FITE.TV.

BKFC 26 Preliminary Live Stream Video



Upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

