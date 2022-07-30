Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr Free Live Stream Fight Card and Countdown Show

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30 on Showtime.

The Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr will feature two-card undercard

Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen set for 10 rounds in the heavyweight division and the opening bout

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy super lightweight 10 round bout.

Showtime Championship Boxing will air the two-fight live stream preliminary card and countdown show on YouTube before the Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. main card on Showtime.

The Free preliminary card on YouTube will have two bouts and discussion by a panel of experts giving their takes on the main event and undercard bouts.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) will take on Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 10 round middleweight bout.

Top prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) fighting Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KOs, 1 NC) in an 8 round super welterweight bout.

Prelim Fight Card

Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams

The the Live Stream is available on Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the start time is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 30, 2022 .

The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME premium cable network.

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr: Countdown SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Prelims Live Stream



Video upload by Showtime Sports

