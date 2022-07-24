Mexican flyweight Sergio Mendoza remains undefeated “Canela Box Nights” fight results

HERMOSILLO, Sonora, Mexico (July 23, 2022) –Last night’s “Canela Fight Night” series inaugural event was a knockout success, in addition to being a platform to showcase a potential future star, at Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The action-packed, entertaining “Canela Fight Nights,” presented by World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) and De La O Promotions, was streamed live, exclusively and for FREE throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. “Canela Fights Night” will be streamed the third Friday of every month, the next scheduled August 19th in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Rising Mexican flyweight star Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (17-0, 16 KOs) headlined in his hometown against veteran Francisco “Charrito” Gomez in the scheduled 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX Flyweight Championship.

The 22-year-old Mendoza used his height and reach advantages against the much smaller Gomez, who was unable to get inside, remaining a sitting duck for the gifted Mendoza.

Mendoza dropped Gomez at the end of round five and closed the show with a vicious body shot.

In the co-featured event, super bantamweight Jesus “Koreano” Ramirez nearly finished off Anthony “Boy” Jimenez Salas (17-4-1, 5 KOs) in the second round, flooring Salas who beat the count and was saved by the bell, at least temporarily. The end for Salas came in the fourth as the referee halted the action.

Celebrated Mexican amateur Marco Cota Moreno (8-0, 6 KO) continued to develop as a 20-year-old professional. Moreno simply overwhelmed lightweight Brandon “Bam Nam” Orozco (4-3, 3 KOs) enroute to a second-round technical knockout victory. Moreno was a 5-time Sonora State amateur champion who compiled a sterling 146-4 record.

Lightweight Brayan Zamarripa (12-1, 3 KOs) took care of business early, stopping veteran Jesus “Vibro” Arevalo (27-7-1, 15 KOs) at the end of the opening round.

In the opening bout of the evening, Las Vegas junior flyweight Yadira Bustillos (5-0, 0 KOs) out-boxed late replacement Barbra Martinez Munoz (3-13-1) for an impressive 6-round unanimous decision.

“Canela Fight Nights” was created by CANELA MEDIA, a leading, minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic Community, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by its creators CEO Terry Holland and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor.

Complete results are below:

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC FECARBOX FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Sergio Mendoza (17-0, 16 KOs), Hermosillo, Sonora, México

WKO5 (1:00)

Francisco Gomez (14-9, 11 KOs), Teopisca, Chiapas, México

(Mendoza won the WBC FECARBOX flyweight title)

CO-FEATURE – SUPER BANTMWEIGHTS

Jesus Ramirez (21-1-3, 14 KOs), Guayas, Sonora, México

WTKO4 (0:55)

Anthony Jimenez Salas (17-4-1, 5 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Marco Cota Moreno (8-0, 6 KOs), Empalme, Sonora, México

WKO2 (0:50)

Brandon Garcia Orozco (4-3, 3 KOs), Morelia, Michoacán, México

Bryan Zamarripa (12-1, 4 KOs), Ensenada, Baja California, México

WKO1 (2:59)

Jesus Arevalo (27-7-1, 15 KOs), Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, México

FEMALE JUNIOR FLYEWIGHTS

Yadira Bustillos (5-0, 0 KOs), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

WDEC6 (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Barbara Martinez Munoz (3-13-1, 0 KOs), León, Guanajuato, México

