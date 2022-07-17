Video: Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Full Fight Highlights KO

Young boxing and social media star, Ryan “KingRy” Garcia, 23, remained undefeated on Saturday night when he knocked out experienced former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna in front of a packed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The fight was broadcast live on DAZN, and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) of Victorville, California had no problem with the 33-year-old Fortuna (37-4-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, he remained calm and very composed during the fight.

This was a more measured and sharper Garcia than in his last fight against Emmanuel Tagoe who gave Garcia fits. Later it was revealed that Garcia had lingering injuries heading into his fight with Tagoe but didn’t want to make excuses for his lackluster performance.

Tonight against Fortuna he showed what a healthy version of himself could do. Under the guidance of Joe Goossen, Garcia has transformed into a more calculated fighter who is learning to take advantage of his reach and not rush forward like he used to when he was younger.

Garcia showed a sharp jab and was utilizing it like never before. He would follow up with sharp straight right hands and his vintage left hooks. His patience paid off as he was able to drop Fortuna three times, first with a body shot in the fourth round, a right hand to the head in the fifth and in the sixth round he dropped and the referee Jerry Cantu saw enough waving the fight off with. The ending came via TKO in round 6.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Full Fight Highlights Video



YouTube Upload by DAZN

