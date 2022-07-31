Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match Wrestling Live Stream Online Sunday Night

The Legendary professional wrestling Icon, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, will step into the ring one last time on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, live on Pay-Per-View.

Since his professional wrestling debut on December 10, 1972 Ric Flair has thrilled audiences and packed arenas around the globe, and many consider him the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

The event will be filled with loads of wrestling action and entertainment and two Impact Championship bouts.

Women’s Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will take on Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a three-way match.

Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu in a singles match.

The main event is a tag team match that pairs the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair with Mexican wrestling star Andrade El Idolo against the tandem of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Jim Crockett Promotions will promote Flair’s last professional wrestling bout and it will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on FITE.TV

Bunkhouse Battle Royale

Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA

Singles Match

Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

Singles Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Killer Kross

Tag Team Match

The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe)

Tag Team Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

Tag Team Match

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton) vs. The Four Horsemen (Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson)

Four Corners Match

Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Four-Way Match

Bandido vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fénix vs. Taurus

Impact Knockouts World Championship Three-Way Match

Jordynne Grace (Champ) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

Impact World Championship Singles Match

Josh Alexander (Champ) vs. Jacob Fatu

Tag Team Match Main Event

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

Like this: Like Loading...