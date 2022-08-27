How to watch KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Pineda boxing stream live online

British YouTuber KSI will fight two opponents Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in one night, on a special DAZN live streaming event on August 27, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

KSI is currently 1 and 0 in professional boxing, his lone victory came in a mega event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California when he beat rival and fellow YouTube Logan Paul via split decision. The fight was action packed and viewers felt it could have gone either way with many saying Paul won and others believing KSI squeaked out the decision.

On August 27, the original opponent for KSI was Alex Wassabi but social media star suffered an injury in training camp that forced him to pull out from the event.

Instead of scrapping the event, KSI decided to change the event to a true spectacle by facing two opponents on one night.

His first opponent will be British rapper Swarmz which will be the very first bout of the card. This was done to give him enough time to rest from that fight so he can take on Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the main event several hours later. Both fights will be 6 rounds in the cruiserweight (200 lbs) division.

Also on the card will be KSI’s brother Deji Olatunji taking on YouTube star Fousey who was best known for doing prank videos. They will fight in the light heavyweight division.

Two FaZe clan members will also be part of the card, FaZe Temperrr takes on Slim Albaher in a light heavyweight bout, and FaZe Sensei will fight King Kenny in a cruiserweight bout.

The event will be broadcast live online on DAZN and will be the first “MF & DAZN X Series” event.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Light Heavyweight – Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey

Light Heavyweight – FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Welterweight – Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

Cruiserweight – King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Cruiserweight – Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. Swarmz

How to watch the boxing event between 2 fights 1 night: KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda online:

The event will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT and will be shown on the DAZN live streaming app. For more information on how to watch visit: www.dazn.com

