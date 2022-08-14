Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa, Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank heads to the Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday night for Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa and Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas boxing double-header live on ESPN.

Former Unified and Lineal lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (16-1,12 KOs) returns to action as a more focused and determined fight since losing to George Kambosos Jr. lat November.

Leading up to his fight with Kambosos, Lopez was hit with a lot of distractions, getting sick, his pregnant wife leaving him, and health issues that hindered his training and focus going into the fight.

Lopez received a lot of criticism for making excuses for his loss to Kambosos, but he believes in his heart if he was focused with no distractions or health issues he would have knocked out the Australian.

On Saturday night he moves up a division to the light welterweight weight class and will take on a very hard hitting puncher in Pedro Campa (34-1, 23 KOs).

In the opening bout of the ESPN telecast, undefeated rising star Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico will take on Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) in a junior middleweight 8-round bout.

Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley will be ringside working commentary for the fight.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas

Featherweight – Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia

Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney

Featherweight – Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Light Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle

Event: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: Resorts World Las Vegas in Winchester, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

