Watch Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa Live Stream on ESPN

Fight fans can watch the Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas fight on Top Rank on ESPN, the light middleweight bout will be the co-feature to the Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa fight on August 13 at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

At only 19 years of age, Puerto Rican stand out Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) is already considered one of the prospects to look out for in boxing.

The undefeated Top Rank boxer, has the proud Puerto Rican boxing history to add on too, and his goal is to be up there with the greats in his country and of all time.

Tonight he will take on a very experienced Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) in an a light middleweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

The main event is the return of former unified and lineal lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Lopez (16-1,12 KOs) lost for the first time in his professional boxing career against huge underdog George Kambosos Jr. last November.

He is now making his debut at 140 pounds and is aiming to become the top dog in the division just like he did at lightweight. Tonight he will take on a serious puncher in 30-year-old Mexican Pedro Campa (34-1, 23 KOs). They will fight in a 10-round light welterweight bout.

Top Rank Fight Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Edy Valencia

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Castaneda

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro “Roca” Campa and Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

