Photo: Manny Pacquiao meets Floyd Mayweather before Asakura exhibition at RIZIN

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao are two of the greatest boxers of the modern era and the two retired pugilist shared the squared circle in 2015 after a 5 year build up and broke the Pay-Per-View record of over 4.6 million buys.

Mayweather is currently on an exhibition boxing tour where he gets paid millions to put on unsanctioned bouts just for entertainment against MMA fighters or YouTube stars.

On Saturday night, the undefeated self proclaimed “Cash Cow” of boxing will step into the ring to fight popular Japanese YouTuber and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

The Super RIZIN special event will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on September 25th.

Before the fight Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao showed up to give support to Asakura and met up with Mayweather to do a mini media scrum where the two rivals exchanged pleasantries and answered reporter questions.

RIZIN set up the meeting and this could lead to a possible exhibition bout between Mayweather and Pacquiao in the future.

Pacquiao is currently getting ready for his own exhibition bout against Korean martial arts YouTube star DK Yoo on December 10, 2022 in Korea.

Like this: Like Loading...