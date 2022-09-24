Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao: Watch The Fight Stream Live Online

Top Rank on ESPN heads to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao for the unified junior lightweight championship.

The fight takes place on Friday night and it will be a can’t miss event that will simulcast on ESPN and live stream online on ESPN+.

Undefeated lightweight prospect and 2020 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist, Keyshawn Davis will be the co-feature against veteran Omar Tienda in an 8-rounder.

Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is already a two-division world champion at the age of 25, he is also an Olympic Silver medalist who represented the USA in the 2016 Olympiad. Tonight he will fight in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey in front a heavily favored crowd, but sadly he won’t enter the ring as a champion because he was stripped of his championship titles after failing to make 130 pounds on the scale on Thursday.

Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) is a 33-year-old Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist at the 2016 games, and he will have a second chance at the title after losing his first title bid to Oscar Valdez by controversial decision in a fight he felt he won as well as many viewers who watched it live.

On Friday only Conceicao can fight for the titles due to Stevenson losing them at the scale. If Stevenson wins the titles will remain vacant and the sanctioning bodies will make the mandatory challengers next in line to fight for them.

Fight Card

Junior Lightweight Unified Championship – Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (WBC, WBO Belts)

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda

Junior Lightweight – Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Welterweight – Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight – Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Super Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao Fight Live Stream on ESPN+ on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...