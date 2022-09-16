Watch Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Carlos Takam Live Fight Stream on Punching Grace

Undefeated Heavyweight Arslanbek “The Lion” Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) will go up against veteran Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs) of Cameroon on Friday night. Canadian puncher Steven Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) pairs up against American Mark DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs) in the co-main event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal, live stream on the Punching Grace Network and in the USA on ESPN+.

Arslanbek Makhmudov is on of the most ferocious heavyweight fighters in boxing and he is hungry to capture a world title but must climb the ranks and to do so he is willing to take on veterans and top contenders like Carlos Takam.

In his last bout Makhmudov knocked out 6’7″ Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in the 6th round and his record remains flawless with 14 wins no losses and 14 wins by stoppage.

Friday night will be another showcase bout for the hard hitting Makhmudov and Carlos Takam at age 41 will have the tough test of trying to tame the Lion.

If Takam can survive and got the distance even in defeat, it would be seen as a moral victory for the Cameroonian veteran, and it would also make other fighters more willing to take on Makhmudov if he can’t take out the aging boxer.

The Co-main event has the ever popular Canadian knockout artist Steven Butler taking on Mark DeLuca of Boston, Massachusetts in a middleweight bout that could be fight of the night and steal the show.

Official Card

Heavyweight – Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Carlos Takam

Middleweight – Steven Butler vs Mark DeLuca

Women’s Featherweight – Martine Vallieres Bisson vs Emma Gongora

Super Featherweight – Thomas Chabot vs Armando Ramirez

Super Featherweight – Jean Gardy Francois vs Andres Sanchez Ramirez

Welterweight – Hamza Khabbaz vs Jose Gutierrez Bolanos

The fights start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Friday, September 16, 2022, Live Stream on PunchingGrace.com in Canada and ESPN+ in the United States.

For more information on how to watch tonight’s Makhmudov vs. Takam and Butler vs. DeLuca event and other boxing events from Eye of the Tiger visit: https://eottm.com/event/makhmudov-vs-takam/

