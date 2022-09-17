Watch GLORY Rivals 2: Semeleer vs. Veseli Free Fight Live Stream Online

GLORY Rivals 2: Endy Semeleer vs. Shkodran Veseli is a special kickboxing event and joint effort by Glory and Enfusion. The broadcast will be live streamed for Free on September 17, 2022 at the De Meent in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

Endy Semeleer (30-1, 11 KOs) of Curacao is a young prospect who has competed in Kickboxing since 2016 and has been a mainstay in the Enfusion organization. His only loss came to Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan by unanimous decision at Enfusion Live 79 back in 2019.

Shkodran Veseli (84-20-1, 47 KOs) is a late replacement and the Swiss-Albanian kickboxer who competed in the welterweight division of Enfusion and Superkombat will make his GLORY debut and is eager to impress with the opportunity given.

The hard hitting Veseli will rely on his power and experience when he takes on the 26-year-old once beaten rising welterweight star Endy Semeleer.

The card will have a total of five exciting bouts including a showdown between two Moroccan light heavyweight’s Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Badr Ferdaous.

GLORY Rivals 2 Fight Card

Welterweight – Endy Semeleer vs. Shkodran Veseli

Light Heavyweight – Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Badr Ferdaous

Welterweight – Regilio van den Ent vs. Jos Van Belzen

Light Heavyweight – Clyde Brunswijk vs. Muhammed Balli

Welterweight – Jimmy van Kuijeren vs. Franck Rubanguka

The FREE Live Stream of GLORY Rivals 2 airs on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM ET. Watch Here: GLORY Rivals 2: Endy Semeleer vs. Shkodran Veseli Live Stream

