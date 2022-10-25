Carlos Castillo vs. Travis Gambardella added to Springfield Championship Boxing card

Breakout fight planned for Holyoke super welterweight prospect Carlos Castillo vs. Travis Gambardella SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Nov. 19 at Mass Mutual Center

QUINCY, Mass. (October 25, 2022) – A breakout fight is planned November 19th for 24-year-old Carlos Castillo (5-0, 3 KOs) on the “Springfield Championship Boxing” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

However, Castillo’s opponent Travis “Gambi” Gambardella (7-2-2, 3 KOs) has other plans, despite him practically fighting the Dominican Republic native Castillo, fighting out of nearby Holyoke (MA), in his backyard.

“Springfield Championship Boxing” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

Castillo vs. Gambardella is part of a tripleheader showcasing top prospects in Western Massachusetts.

In one corner is Castillo, a gifted boxer stepping up in competition to fight Gambardella, who has won 5 of his last 7 fights, and his two draws could have easily been victories.

“I can’t say there’s any added pressure on me fighting so close to home in front of my family, friends and fans,” Castillo said. “I’m looking for something bigger next year after beating my opponent. I know he likes coming in; his style is that of a pressure fighter. I like fighting guys like him because I won’t have to chase him. He’ll be right there to get hit. Styles make fights and this is going to be a good one.”

Gambardella has had a much different boxing journey. He is a union Iron Worker (Local &0 – Boston) who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with a major in physics. Now 33, he started boxing at the Somerville Boxing Club but, in 2017, he moved to California to gain experience, turning pro and sparring with former world champion Victor Ortiz in Oxnard.

“I started boxing because I love to fight and I still do,” Gambardella explained. “Few have had opportunities like me. I’ll fight my fight and when I beat Carlos – he’s 5-0 – I’ll keep moving forward.”

“I am excited for this fight,” Granite Chin Promotions President Chris Traietti commented. “There’s no way this one will lack action from start to finish. Carlos is stepping up to take on his best opportunity by far to date. So far Carlos has shown a ton or promise, and this fight will really give everyone a look to see where his skill set is at. The winner of this will have a lot of doors open up for him.”

The other two fights to be showcased on this Western Mass. tripleheader are scheduled 8-rounders feature undefeated welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (9-0, 5 KOs), of Holyoke vs. Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs), of Fall River (MA) for the vacant Massachusetts State Welterweight Championship, and Pittsfield’s undefeated Steve Sumpter (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (8-0, 7 KOs), of New Bedford (MA), for the vacant Massachusetts State Light Heavyweight Championship.

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-rounders is Springfield super featherweight Isiah Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mexican challenger Pablo Batres (10-22-1, 3 KOs), and Springfield lightweight Carlos Gonzalez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Mathew McGee, of Fairfield, Maine.

Card is subject to change.

Tickets range between $203.00 and $48.00 and are available to purchase online at https://www.massmutualcenter.com/events/detail/springfield-championship-boxing

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...