How to Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 Fight Stream Live Online

The Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 rematch will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on October 15th and it will be live streamed on ESPN+.
When Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) went to Australia in June to face the then Undisputed lightweight champion and Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) he had no issue traveling overseas because he was so confident he would out box the Aussie and take the belts home to Oakland, California.
Kambosos had no answer for the slick boxing American and would lose his belts on the scorecards. It was a lackluster performance from the Australian star and he felt he was overlooking Haney the first time and this time he believes he will get payback and reclaim his titles because he now feels Haney will be the one overlooking him.
The fight is a breath of fresh air in boxing because these young warriors didn’t wait to unify, they wanted to fight each other and only want to fight the best guys in the division. Haney now has the undisputed championship and he plans to hold onto them and sees possible lucrative showdowns with undefeated fighters Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia in the future. If the can’t land those bouts he will move up to 140 pounds and go for titles there.
Fight Card
Lightweight (135 lbs) – Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr
Bantamweight (118 lbs) – Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha
Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs) – Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez
Women’s Junior Featherweight (122 lbs) – Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan
Light Welterweight (140 lbs) – John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa
Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu
Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga
Middleweight (160 lbs) – Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh
Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood
How to Watch Haney vs. Kambosos 2 Online
Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Live Stream. For more information visit: TopRank.com