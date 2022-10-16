How to Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 Fight Stream Live Online

The Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 rematch will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on October 15th and it will be live streamed on ESPN+.

When Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) went to Australia in June to face the then Undisputed lightweight champion and Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) he had no issue traveling overseas because he was so confident he would out box the Aussie and take the belts home to Oakland, California.

Kambosos had no answer for the slick boxing American and would lose his belts on the scorecards. It was a lackluster performance from the Australian star and he felt he was overlooking Haney the first time and this time he believes he will get payback and reclaim his titles because he now feels Haney will be the one overlooking him.

The fight is a breath of fresh air in boxing because these young warriors didn’t wait to unify, they wanted to fight each other and only want to fight the best guys in the division. Haney now has the undisputed championship and he plans to hold onto them and sees possible lucrative showdowns with undefeated fighters Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia in the future. If the can’t land those bouts he will move up to 140 pounds and go for titles there.

Fight Card

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr

Bantamweight (118 lbs) – Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha

Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs) – Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez

Women’s Junior Featherweight (122 lbs) – Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) – John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood

How to Watch Haney vs. Kambosos 2 Online

Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Live Stream. For more information visit: TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...