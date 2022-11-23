Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2, Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati Fight Stream, Watch Live on KAYO

NO Limit promotions presents an exciting night of boxing action in Australia on November 23 with the rematch between Paul Gallen and Justin Hodges as the special feature of the evening and the main event will be Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati.

Former Rugby star, Paul Gallen (14-2-1, 8 KOs) turn pro in boxing in 2014 and on Wednesday he will take on Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs) in a rematch of their September brawl.

Gallen got the better of Hodges when they last fought and he beat him by TKO stoppage in the third round. Tonight they will square off in a six-round heavyweight bout. Win, lose or draw this could be the 41-year-old Gallen’s final bout in the boxing ring.

The main event of the evening pits Michael Zerafa against an undefeated Danilo Creati in a 10-round middleweight contest.

Michael Zerafa’s biggest wins came against former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn who is best known for upsetting Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao and a first round TKO of former Australian boxing champion Anthony Mundine.

Boxing fans have argued that his win against Mundine was not impressive because the aging boxing star was past his prime and the weight cut to 160 pounds was too much. Tonight he will be tested against Danilo Creati an up and coming undefeated fighter looking to make a name for himself.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati

Heavyweight – Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra

Heavyweight – Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe

Welterweight – Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor

Heavyweight – Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan

Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra

Heavyweight – Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones

Super Welterweight – Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen

Women’s Super Featherweight – Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs

Heavyweight – George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips

Super Welterweight – Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain

The fights start at 7:00 pm AEDT / 4:00 pm AWST on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW.

For more information on Gallen vs Hodges 2 visit https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/gallen-vs-hodges-2

