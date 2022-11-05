Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

Former 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix champion, UFC and PRIDE fighting superstar Mark Hunt will take on former Rugby star turned boxer Sonny Boy Williams in the main event of a stacked boxing card on November 5th from Sydney, Australia.

Mark Hunt is a veteran of the combat sports world and at the age of 48, he continues to fight this time in the boxing realm.

During his prime years he was a force in the PRIDE fighting championship in Japan and then the UFC, but since his falling out with the UFC over his fight with Brock Lesnar where he felt betrayed by the company when he lost to Lesnar who would eventually get busted for using banned substances in their match and it was overturned to a No Contest.

Hunt will now take on a fellow New Zealander in Sonny Boy Williams on Saturday night.

Williams, 37, was a top Rugby player for many years, and he decided to take on the sport of boxing in 2009 while in his prime as a Rugby player. He only has 9 fights to his record but he is undefeated and even beat an experienced veteran like Francis Botha.

On Saturday, Williams will continue his boxing career and be in for a rough fight against the hard hitting Hunt.

SBW vs Hunt Fight Card

Heavyweight – Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt

Heavyweight – Tevita Pangai Junior vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui

Heavyweight – Junior Tafa vs. Michael Seko

Heavyweight – Isaac Meehan vs. Kenny Niko

Super Middleweight – Abdul Abdulrahman vs. Malakai Marama

Super Bantamweight – Nathan Singh vs. Robert Lale

Super Welterweight – Cole Smith vs. Travis Druce

How To Watch, Date and Time

Sonny Boy Williams vs. Mark Hunt takes place at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm AEDT / 5:30 pm ACDT / 5:00 pm AEST / 4:30 pm ACDT / 3:00 pm AWST / 2:00 pm CXT, Live Stream on Stan Sport for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.stan.com.au/ppv

