VIDEO: UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Live Stream Post-Fight Press Conference

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, when the event wraps the fighters will take the mic at the Post-Fight Press Conference and give their thoughts on the fight outcome and answer media questions.

Dan Hooker put on a masterclass against the overconfident Claudio Puelles. Hooker showed Puelles there are levels to this and he had him gassing and tired from multiple strikes, Hooker finished him and had Puelles hurt from the body kicks causing the ref to wave it off as Puelles wanted no more.

Chris Gutierrez knocked out Former lightweight champion and MMA veteran Frankie Edgar by a knee and showed the world that he is the real deal.

Edgar said he was in the best shape he’s been in a long time but he just got caught and it was a bittersweet moment for the fan favorite former champ.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler put on a show with their back and forth scrap. Chandler looked like he was getting the better of Poirier but in the end Poirier showed the world he was more than just a boxer, he had Jiu Jitsu and locked in a rear naked choke and forced the Chandler to tap.

Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili Women’s strawweight championship and Israel Adesanya versus Alex Pereira middleweight championship winners will give their thoughts at the post fight presser as well.

The UFC 281 Post Fight Press Con Live Stream starts at 1:30 AM ET (Sunday, November 13, 2022) / 10:30 PM PT (Saturday, November 12, 2022).

UFC 281 Fight Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Video upload by Ultimate Fighting Championship

