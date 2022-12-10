How to Watch Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon O’Connell Boxing Match Live Stream Online

Popular Australian Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges will defend her women’s IBF bantamweight championship against fellow Aussie Shannon O’Connell on the Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Matchroom boxing card live streamed on DAZN on December 10.

The event will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN.

Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) isn’t ashamed to flaunt her looks to promote herself on social media. The Australian champion considered it empowering because she is the complete package, looks, brains and brawn.

The 36-year-old former school teacher won the IBF bantamweight title in March of 2022 against María Cecilia Román and she will make her first defense against Shannon O’Connell.

Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) is known as The Queen of Australian Boxing and even though she has more fights than Bridges, she has never held a recognized world title, this will be her shot to become a world champion and at 39-years-old this could be her last chance so she is determined to bring her all on fight night.

Both ladies despise each other and exchanged verbal attacks all through fight week. Its a can’t miss bout sure to entertain the fans on Saturday night and could steal the show with an all out action fight.

The Bridges vs. O’Connell bantamweight championship is set for 10-rounds and will be the co-main event to the Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez IBF Featherweight championship.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (IBF Title)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves

How To Watch Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell

The event airs on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT / 8:00 am AEDT on DAZN in the USA and UK and on KAYO in Australia.

