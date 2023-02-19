Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Online, Start Time

Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan takes place at The Fox Theater in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18 and will be broadcast via DAZN live stream online.

Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) is a former two-division world champion from Mexico who is known for his hard hitting power from the southpaw stance.

The 28-year-old comes from Tijuana, Mexico and is known as the Pantera, he held titles at 118 and 122 pounds, tonight he is fighting in WBC super bantamweight title eliminator for a chance at another world title.

Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) comes from Armenian but trains out of Los Angeles, California and is one of the most exciting fighters in the lower weight divisions.

The 34-year-old Armenian contender fought once for the world title in 2018 but fell short losing by Unanimous Decision to WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas, tonight he looks at this fight as a stepping stone to another chance at a world title opportunity and to finally hold championship gold.

The co-main event has Shane Mosley Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) the son of the hall of fame Sugar Shane Mosley Sr. taking on Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a 168-pound bout set for 10-rounds. Mosley Jr. was born in Pomona and his father was raised in the city and is the biggest boxer to come out of there, this will be a nice win for the younger Mosley to get a win in his fathers hometown.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Super Middleweight – Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz

Super Middleweight – Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas

Super Bantamweight – Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa

How to watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan Live Stream Online

The broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 18, 2023, live stream on DAZN. For more information on how to watch and subscribe visit: www.dazn.com

