Gamebred Boxing 4: Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza Fight Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

One of the most unique boxing cars for the year will feature former UFC stars entering the boxing ring and a boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. taking on former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1st.

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort hasn’t fought in the boxing ring since his demolition of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

Belfort who was well known for his fast and power hands in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, will have the advantage when he goes up grappler Jacare Souza.

On April 1st it will be Belforts birthday and he will turn 46, he wants to make it a memorable birthday with a knockout win over Jacare.

Jacare one of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in MMA has been working on his boxing for the past year and wants to shock Belfort and show him that he can also punch.

Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens will also be on the card, the two UFC featherweights will fight in the boxing welterweight division of 147 pounds.

Aldo who held the UFC featherweight title and is a legend in the sport is serious about boxing since leaving the UFC and making his pro boxing debut he has bit the bug and wants to continue his winning ways.

Stephens was never a champion in the UFC but he was a fan favorite and specialized in boxing, he has heavy hands and knockout power. He believes he has the advantage since he doesn’t have to worry about the leg kicks of Aldo and can focus on just punching which is his specialty.

Gamebred Boxing 4 Fight Card

Roy Jones Jr vs. Anthony Pettis

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Josh Burns vs. Dillon Cleckler

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Roberto Armas vs. Javier Zamarron

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen

Markus Perez vs. Joe Riggs

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Gamebred Boxing 4 starts 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass. For more information visit: https://ufcfightpass.com/

