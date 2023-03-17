How to Watch UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 Fight Live Stream Online

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 takes place on March 18, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England and will feature a welterweight championship rematch between current champion Leon Edwards and former world champion Kamaru Usman. Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev will be the lightweight co-main event.

The UFC Welterweight Championship trilogy bout between current champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman will be a can’t miss rubber match between two fierce competitors who both have something to prove.

The first time the rivals met was at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December 2015, and Usman won the fight by unanimous decision.

A long awaited rematch took place at UFC 278 in August 2022, where the longtime contender and underdog Edwards won the title by a shocking late knockout in the fifth round with only a few seconds left.

Usman was winning their rematch easily and believes Edwards got lucky and caught him slipping, he wants payback and wont relax because he feels his mistake of getting too aggressive when he already had the fight in the bag cost him the fight.

Edwards will have a lot to prove because many ringside observers also felt Usman was dominating the fight until the kick. Edwards will need to bring a much more aggressive approach unless he gets lucky again with a crazy KO to finish the fight out of the blue.

UFC 286 Main Card

Welterweight Championship – Leon Edwards (Champ) vs. Kamaru Usman

Lightweight – Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Women’s Flyweight – Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Middleweight – Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card (ESPNews / ESPN+)

Featherweight – Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Lightweight – Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Lightweight – Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight – Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Middleweight – Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight – Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Women’s Flyweight – Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Women’s Flyweight – Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

How to watch UFC 283 fight live stream online

The Preliminary Card starts at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT and the Main Pay-Per-View card starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and will be live streamed online on ESPN+ PPV. For more information on how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/

