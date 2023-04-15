Creator Clash 2: John Morrison Hennigan vs. Harley Morenstein Boxing Match Live Stream Info

The popular Creator Clash boxing series designed to give back to charity will hold their second event Creator Clash 2: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz featuring WWE star John Morrison Hennigan versus Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein in the co-main event on April 15th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The main event pits YouTube stars Alex Wassabi who boxed Deji in his first exhibition boxing match against the Creator Clash founder Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha in a six round super middleweight bout.

Creator Clash is a fun time for all involved and the event raises awareness for multiple charities and funds are given and split between charities so the event is inspiring and for good causes.

Every participant on the card has taken boxing training seriously and are not going in there to play around. The first Creator Clash event was proof that they are coming to fight and entertain the fans. The press conference and weigh in was fun and light hearted with jokes and laughs but once they step inside the ring they leave the friendship out and trade blows.

The Co-Main event has former WWE super star John Morrison aka John Hennigan in his boxing debut against Harley Morenstein who fought on the first Creator Clash card and won by knockout over Arin Hanson of Game Grumps.

Hennigan and Morenstein will fight in the heavyweight division set for five rounds of action and pro wrestling fans will be anticipating to see how the former WWE star does in the boxing ring.

Creator Clash 2 Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz – (6 rounds)

Heavyweight – John Morrison (John Randall Hennigan) vs. Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time – (5 rounds)

Women’s Light Welterweight – Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray – (5 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Dad vs. Starkilla – (5 rounds)

Women’s Super Flyweight – Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina – (5 rounds)

Heavyweight – Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson – (5 rounds)

Cruiserweight – Myth vs. Hundar – (5 rounds)

Super Featherweight – Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave – (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlays – (5 rounds)

Women’s Middleweight – RIPMika vs. Alanah Pearce – (5 rounds)

Women’s Lightweight – Michelle Khare vs. Andrea Botez – (5 rounds)

How to watch Creator Clash 2: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz, John Morrison Hennigan vs. Harley Morenstein Pay-Per-View Fight Live Online, Date and Start Time

Creator Clash 2 takes place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 and the PPV Live Stream begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on MOMENT. For more information visit: https://www.moment.co/creatorclash/creatorclash-creator-clash2

