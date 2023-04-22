How to Watch Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Live Stream, What Time Does It Start

Two undefeated power punching boxers, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia are ready for the biggest pay-per-view stage of their career when they square off against each other putting their perfect records on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The bout will be shown live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

When mega fights take ages to make or never come to fruition, Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia decided to break the mold and bring it back to the old school days when the best fought the best without protecting their unbeaten records.

Both Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, are under 30 years old and in their prime years. This is a fight that helps promote boxing especially when fighters avoid each other to preserve their undefeated records.

Davis vs Garcia is also a fight that will attract a much younger audience to the sport with both guys having huge younger fan followings and Ryan Garcia has the social media followers to show for it.

Fight Card

Catchweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

How to watch the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia Fight Live Online and What Time Does The Fight Start?

In order to watch the Davis vs. Garcia boxing match, you must order the fight through SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View for $84.99 once you order the fight will be available via live stream online through various platforms. The fight broadcast begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5904/davis-vs-garcia

