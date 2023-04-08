Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza Free Fight Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Video

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for a loaded boxing card featuring Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza in the main event on April 8th, Live on SHOWTIME. A Free live stream preliminary card and countdown show will air on Showtime’s officially YouTube page prior to the main card.

Sebastian Fundora is known as the Towering Inferno because he is 6 foot 5 inches tall and fighting at the 154-pound division in boxing. He towers over all his opponents and is the height of a star shooting guard in Basketball.

Being so tall makes him a difficult opponent to go up against especially in a division where the average height of the fighters he faces are 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 10. He is also a lanky southpaw which adds more difficulty for his foes. Brian Mendoza will have the tough task of trying to solve the Fundora puzzle and beat the first to defeat the tall light middleweight contender.

The Free preliminary countdown show is stacked with three matches featuring former world champion and rising stars.

Former world champion Devon Alexander will continues his career in hopes of getting another world title shot opportunity. Tonight he must first take on the talented Gabriel Maestre in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Super Featherweights Adrian Corona and Jerry Perez will go toe to toe in an 8-round scrap and undefeated rising Cuban heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will open the live stream broadcast against Daniel Martz in an 8-round showdown.

Showtime Main Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza

Junior Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa

Featherweight – Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo

YouTube Preliminary Fight Card

Welterweight – Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander

Super Featherweight – Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz

Undercard Prelims

Heavyweight – Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres

Super Featherweight – Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith

Heavyweight – Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo

Lightweight – Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

The Fundora vs. Mendoza Free Fight Prelims and Countdown Show begins at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on Saturday, April 8, 2023 on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

