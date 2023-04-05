UFC and WWE merge to create mega sports entertainment empire

Endeavor Group Holdings, a global entertainment company and talent agency, has recently announced its acquisition of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for an estimated $5 billion.

This move marks the latest major acquisition for Endeavor, which already owns several leading entertainment properties including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Miss Universe pageant, and the Professional Bull Riders organization.

WWE is one of the most recognizable brands in sports entertainment, with a long history of producing some of the most iconic wrestling matches and storylines in the industry. The acquisition by Endeavor is expected to bring new resources and opportunities to the company, and could result in exciting new collaborations between WWE and other Endeavor-owned properties.

According to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, the acquisition of WWE is a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach and diversify its holdings. “WWE is an incredible organization with a rich history and a passionate fan base,” said Emanuel. “We believe that by leveraging Endeavor’s resources and expertise, we can help take WWE to even greater heights and create new opportunities for its talented roster of performers.”

The acquisition is also expected to bring major benefits to WWE’s shareholders, who will receive a substantial payout as part of the deal. Vince McMahon, the longtime chairman and CEO of WWE, has reportedly agreed to stay on with the company in an advisory role, which will help to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of leadership.

Overall, the acquisition of WWE by Endeavor represents a major development in the world of sports entertainment, and has the potential to create new opportunities for growth and collaboration in the years ahead.

Hollywood, get ready for your future action stars, filtered through the UFC and WWE model.

