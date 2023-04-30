Watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold, Mendes vs Alvarez Live Stream on FITE PPV

On April 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to action with BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold live from the 1ST Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The event will be a live stream Pay-Per-View on FITE TV and will be stacked with former stars form the world of mixed martial arts and UFC.

The main event pits the hard hitting all action slugger “Platinum” Mike Perry against the slick southpaw Luke Rockhold and the co-main event has Chad Mendes taking on Eddie Alvarez.

The lone championship match of the night is for the BKFC Women’s Flyweight Championship, and former world champion Bec Rawlings challenges the current champ Christine Ferea in hopes of recapturing the belt.

Newly released former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is eager to test the waters in the Bare Knuckle Boxing realm and he is going to make his debut in the fastest growing combat sport against undefeated BKFC fighter Mike Perry.

Perry doesn’t believe Rockhold is made for this form of fighting and thinks he will make the taller southpaw either quit or stop him in the fight. Rockhold shares the opposite view and believes he will catch the shorter Perry coming in and knock him out with a counter.

The event will be loaded with fast paced fights from top to bottom that fans can surely enjoy.

BKFC 41: Colorado Fight Card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

Watch the action on April 29, 2023 start at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on FITE and the BKTV App for a Pay-Per-View price of $49.99. For more information visit: https://www.bareknuckle.tv/

