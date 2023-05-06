Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Free Boxing Live Stream Beyond The Bell

Beloved Mexican boxing star and undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns home to Mexico on Cinco de Mayo weekend against British challenger John Ryder, Live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The boxing event will take place in Alvarez’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico at the Akron Stadium and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast by DAZN sports streaming service.

The fight card will also feature a Countdown Show and a Beyond The Bell Show FREE live stream on YouTube.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is the biggest star in boxing, he took over the mantle once American Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Filipino Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao retired from the sport.

The Mexican native is the current undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world champion at super middleweight and will defend his titles in front of his adoring fans in Mexico. This will be the first time Canelo fought in Mexico since 2011 when he defeat Kermit Cintron via TKO.

The tickets were sold at an affordable price and the stadium will be packed with fans chanting Canelo’s name.

Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) comes from London, England and is a heavy underdog heading into tonight’s bout. The British southpaw has no fear fighting Canelo in his backyard and is inspired by the naysayers and the undisputed championship being on the line.

This is a huge fight for Ryder because he has yet to win a world title and if he can do it on May 6 and become undisputed it will go down in history as one of the greatest upsets of all time.

Also on the card is a WBC flyweight championship co-main event between Mexican champ Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger Ronal Batista.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Featherweight – Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Super Middleweight – Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto

Super Featherweight – Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Super Welterweight – Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

The Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder FREE Live Stream Beyond The Bell Show airs on DAZN Boxing’s YouTube Channel at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

