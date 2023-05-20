Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Undisputed Live Stream on ESPN PPV

Top Rank Boxing Presents: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko “Checkmate” for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, live on ESPN Pay-Per-View on May 20th, from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undisputed and undefeated WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion, Devin Haney puts all the belts on the line against the former pound for pound king and unified lightweight champion and three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in a battle between the old and new.

Oakland, California native Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is only 24 years old but he is already the undisputed light weight king after beating George Kambosos Jr. twice. The young champion has great ambitions of being an all time great and next up is his toughest challenge in former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney beating a legend like Loma will catapult him into another level in boxing, where most of the younger fighters his age have yet to taste championship gold, he has already unified all the titles and is one of the youngest undisputed champions in boxing.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) is 35 years old and many say his best years are behind him. Boxing fans and pundits think the two-time Olympic gold medalist has slowed down and can’t put his punches together like he used to in his prime. Lomachenko disagrees with the pundits and critics and wants to show the world he still has it and will teach the young lion a lesson in the ring.

Top Rank Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Junior Bantamweight Championship – Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani (Vacant WBO Title)

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

Junior Featherweight – Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Live Stream. For more information on tonight’s fight and other upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.toprank.com/

