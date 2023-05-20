Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Before The Bell

Watch Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Before the Bell live stream prelims countdown show from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20th.

Undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will step up to the 140 pounds weight class to face the undisputed women’s light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron in a mega fight live on DAZN.

Taylor is best known for her amazing championship fight against Amanda Serrano which sold out and headlined the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight was epic and was a back and forth action fight where Taylor came back from adversity to win on the cards and retain her undisputed lightweight championship.

Taylor won the gold medal in the Olympics representing Ireland, and since turning pro she has never fought in her native homeland of Ireland, this will be her first fight in Ireland and it will be an emotional event for Taylor.

The Irish fans will be cheering her on as she aims to become a two division undisputed world champion.

Also on the card will be former women’s undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus taking on current WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper.

The Before The Bell fight card will feature three bouts including up and coming Irish prospect Paddy Donovan taking on Sam O’Maison in an 8 round welterweight fight.

Fight Card

Women’s Light Welterweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix

Women’s Super Welterweight Championship – Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus (WBA Title)

Super Welterweight – Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf

Middleweight – Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis

Before The Bell Prelims

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison

Women’s Flyweight – Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska

Watch Taylor vs. Cameron Before The Bell Live Stream on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM PT on DAZN’s YouTube Channel.

