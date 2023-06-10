Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

The Matchroom boxing fight card from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on June 10th will feature a championship triple-header headlined by Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos and will be live streamed on DAZN.

A Free Preliminary fight card Before The Bell will broadcast on DAZN’s YouTube page and will showcase four competitive fights with up and coming boxing talent.

The main card has a loaded championship line-up featuring undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards going up against unbeaten challenger Andres Campos. This will be a tactical battle between two good boxers who are not known for knockouts but use their crafty skills to win on points.

The second championship fight features IBF women’s super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson going heads up against Ellie Scotney and this could be one of those fight of the night bouts.

The first championship bout is the opening fight of the main card, Nina Hughes defends her WBA women’s bantamweight title against Katie Healy and his should be a good 10-round scrap.

DAZN Main Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Sunny Edwards (Champ) vs. Andres Campos (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Cherneka Johnson (Champ) vs. Ellie Scotney (IBF Title)

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Nina Hughes (Champ) vs. Katie Healy (WBA Title)

Before The Bell Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Muhammad Ali vs Bryan Castro

Women’s Super Flyweight – Shannon Ryan vs Martina Bernile

Middleweight – George Liddard vs Nikolas Dzurnak

Super Featherweight – Youssef Khoumari vs Reece Bellotti

The Before The Bell: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Free Live Stream Prelims begin at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT on Saturday, June 10, 2023 on DAZN’s YouTube channel. The main card starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

