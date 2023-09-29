Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live Stream Fight Weigh-In Video

Boxing fans can watch the Official Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Weigh-In Live Stream on YouTube on Friday. This will be the last time the fighters will see each other face to face before fight night.

Mexican star and boxing’s biggest current Pay-Per-View attraction, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against the current undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View, September 30th live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This event will be loaded with action including a co-main event between the hard hitting Erickson Lubin and undefeated sensation Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. in a 12-round 154-pound contest.

Also on the card will be former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas against former light welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a 147-pound bout. Ugas was the last man to beat Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao and Barrios who lost a decision loss to former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

The fighters must make the contractual weights agreed upon or else they will be penalized and the fight could be called off depending if the opponent decides to step into the ring with the fighter who failed to make weight.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Middleweight – Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Super Featherweight- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Weigh-In Live Stream on YouTube beginning at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on Friday, September 29, 2023.

