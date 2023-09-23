Conor Benn vs. Rodolfo Orozco Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Before The Bell

British boxing star Conor Benn returns to the boxing ring against Rodolfo Orozco on Saturday night on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda.

Fight fans can watch a FREE live stream four fight preliminary undercard on YouTube Before The Bell.

The Matchroom Boxing event will be held at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast live on DAZN. A women’s welterweight world title unification bout will take place on the card featuring WBA/WBC champion Jessica McCaskill and WBO champion Sandy Ryan.

Undefeated rising star Conor Benn was suspended for a failed performance enhancing drug test prior to his bout with Chris Eubank Jr, the fight was scrapped and Benn proclaimed his innocence throughout the suspension. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn stands by his fighter and now has him back in the ring on September 23.

In the main event undefeated American 140 pound contender Richardson Hitchins goes up against former world title challenger Jose Zepeda in a twelve round bout. Hitchins who was previously signed to Mayweather promotions has been a staple for the Matchroom Boxing roster and he believes he can challenge for a world title soon with an impressive win over Zepeda. For the southpaw Zepeda he views this bout as a must win in order to continue on as a serious contender.

Main Card DAZN

Light Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda

Junior Middleweight – Conor Benn vs. Rodolfo Orozco, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan (WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls

Prelims YouTube

Light Welterweight – Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Kenmon Evans

Junior Middleweight – Jeovanny Estela vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos

Women’s Super Flyweight – Jasmine Artiga vs. Josefina Vega

Watch Before The Bell Live Stream prelims on YouTube at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN.

