Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington October 6 2023 fight weigh in
Leigh Wood (L) and Josh Warrington shake hands at the weigh in for their WBA featherweight championship bout

The Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington WBA featherweight championship takes place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on October 7th and will be live stream on DAZN, with a Free preliminary fight card Before The Bell on YouTube.

The Matchroom Boxing event will showcase talent from the UK including a women’s light middleweight championship bout featuring Terri Harper of Britain putting her WBA and WBO title belts on the line against former undisputed welterweight world champion Cecilia Braekhus of Norway.

In the main event two-time world featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) defends his WBA belt against former two-time featherweight champ “The Leeds Warrior” Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs).

Wood and Warrington have been around the featherweight division for so long its surprising that they never met in the ring before until their 30s.

The British boxing stars will finally square off to see who the better man is in the ring, both men will have the motivation of the crowd fighting in front of thousands of their fellow countrymen to put on a show.

The Before The Bell pre-show fight card will contain three bouts. Lightweights Cameron Vuong and Engel Gomez will face off in a 6-rounder. Super bantamweight prospects Nico Leivars and Ryan Walker fight in a 8-round bout. Koby McNamara and Francisco Rodriguez meet in a 6-round bantamweight match.

Fight Card
Featherweight Championship – Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington (WBA Title)
Women’s Light Middleweight Championship – Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus (WBA and WBO Titles)
Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia
Middleweight – Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill
Light Middleweight – Junaid Boston vs. Corey McCulloch

Before The Bell Prelim Fight Card
Lightweight – Cameron Vuong vs. Engel Gomez
Super Bantamweight – Nico Leivars vs. Ryan Walker
Bantamweight – Koby McNamara vs. Francisco Rodriguez

Watch Before The Bell: Wood vs. Warrington Live Stream on YouTube beginning at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The main card begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

