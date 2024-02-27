Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Live Stream New York Press Conference Video

A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing.

The mega-event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

Undefeated WBC 140 lbs world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) puts his title and unbeaten record on the line when he takes on long time rival "King" Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) in a showdown between two of the youngest stars in boxing.

Haney and Garcia are both California natives and fought in the amateurs, they are finally squaring off in the pro ranks to see who the best is.

Haney is on an upward trajectory, he already claimed the undisputed lightweight world title, and now is a super lightweight world champion. Haney is the favorite but Garcia will have his legion of fans who will put money down on him come fight night making the fight closer on the betting line.

Garcia has one defeat and that came against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, he lost via body shot Knockout, but claimed the hydration clause caused him to be drained and weak. Now he moves up to 140 lbs and feels much stronger, he aims to become a world champion and he has another opportunity against Haney.

Haney and Garcia are equally matched physically, with Garcia considered the power puncher and Haney the slick tactical boxer.

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia New York Press Conference Live Stream on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT on YouTube.

