Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event to take place July 20 on Netflix

The most popular YouTube boxing star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will take on the former heavyweight champion of the world “Iron” Mike Tyson in a heavyweight boxing event live on Netflix on July 20th at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The match was announced on Thursday by Netflix on their X account, and also by Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The particulars of the event are not clear but the bout must receive Texas state athletic commission approval first. An exhibition match similar to the one Tyson had with Roy Jones Jr. seems more likely than a pro bout.

Tyson retired in 2005 after losing to Kevin McBride. He would later return to the ring in his 50’s to fight former pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on November 28, 2020. Jake Paul fought on the undercard against former NBA player Nate Robinson and won the fight via one punch knockout.

Paul’s KO of Robinson went viral and showed the YouTube star had legit power. Tyson who is 57 years old has been busy promoting his line of weed products and having a fight is a great marketing gimmick to help promote his business venture.

The fight is going to be a spectacle and casual fans will tune in out of curiosity, but there has been some criticism by hardcore boxing fans saying Paul should be ashamed of himself for taking on an old Mike Tyson.

The age difference is going to favor the much younger 27 year old Paul. It’s been three years since Tyson fought Jones Jr, but the former champ has been in the gym hitting the mitts and staying in shape so he still has a punchers chance.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko. Read More: How to Watch Glory Collision 3: Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik Fight Live Stream

Like this: Like Loading...