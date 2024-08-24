Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti 2 Boxing Live Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

The first fight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III ended in a controversial stoppage due to trash talking, which led to an all out brawl between Gotti and Mayweather camps. Now they will rematch to settle the score in Mexico on August 24.

The event takes place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City and also features a stacked fight card including Mayweather’s young protege Curmel Moton.

Former world champion Victor Ortiz returns to action in a 154-pound exhibition bout against Rodrigo Cori in the co-main event.

Mayweather has been retired from boxing with no real intention of returning to the professional ring. He enjoys fighting in exhibition around the world because they pay him millions and he gets to travel and have fun in the process without worrying about blemishing his perfect 50-0 pro record.

Gotti III is that hungry young lion who sees what Mayweather has and he believes if he can knockout the undefeated Pay-Per-View star he could make a name for himself in boxing.

The fight is an exhibition which means it doesn’t go on their professional records despite the outcome, but its still a real fight not a sparring session and Gotti II is not going there to lay down, he already felt the power of Mayweather and shook off the nerves from the first fight and is ready to start fast and bring the fight to Mayweather.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Coria

David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Nino

Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios

TJ Brown vs. Antonio Guadarrama

Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo

Aaron Silva vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca

Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez

John Easter vs. Luis Morales

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Gotti III rematch live stream online, Date and Start Time

Fans who want to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT can view it online through DAZN Pay-Per-View as well as PPV.com (https://www.ppv.com/event/mayweather-vs-gotti2).

