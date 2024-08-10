Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz, Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo Live Stream Fight Prelims

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz headline the Golden Boy Fight night card from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, on August 10, live on DAZN.

Cecilia Braekhus “The First Lady” of boxing returns to action on the Free Live Stream prelims card on YouTube, she will take on challenger Maricela Cornejo in the main of event of the prelims.

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) are two knockout artists who have ended the majority of their fights by KO. The pair will square off in a 12-round 154-pound main event.

Bohachuk only has one loss to his name, but all his wins are by stoppage, same for Ortiz Jr. he is undefeated by all wins by knockout. This is one of those bouts that you can’t miss because it has the high probability of ending in a knockout. When two power punchers collide its going to be fireworks.

Cecilia Brækhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) has already accomplished so much in boxing, she was the first 4 belt (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF) undisputed women’s champion at welterweight, but she wants to reign at the light middleweight division and at 42 years old she still believes in her capabilities. On Saturday night, she will take on a veteran contender in Maricela Cornejo who gives any opponent she faces a tough fight.

Main Card (DAZN)

Super Welterweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr

Super Weltereight – Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray

Super Lightweight – Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Jair Valtierra

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Joel Iriarte vs. Miguel Ortiz

Prelim Undercard (YouTube)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo

Middleweight – Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo

Lightweight – Johnny Canas vs. Joseph Cruz

Bantamweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez

Women’s Welterweight – Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum

Banamweight – Jordan Fuentes vs. James Mulder

Watch the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz, Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo Free Fight Prelims Live Stream airs on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on YouTube.

