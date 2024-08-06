Tito Trinidad attends the opening of WBO/Boxing Bullies x Jake Paul ‘Titanes Boxing Academy’

WBO/Boxing Bullies x Jake Paul Opened the ‘Titanes Boxing Academy’ in the City of Morovis, Puerto Rico.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) presided over by Francisco “Paco” Varcárcel, Esq., in union with the non-profit organization Boxing Bullies, managed by Jake Paul, inaugurated the newly rehabilitated boxing gym Titanes Boxing Academy, in Luis Martínez Lago Park, located in Sector Buena Vista, 155 road in Morovis, Puerto Rico.

The center’s facilities were modernized thanks to the great combined work of the WBO and Boxing Bullies, who’ve joined forces to improve boxing centers all over the island.

“Today is a happy day for our city. We received the WBO, managed by Paco Varcárcel, and Boxing Bullies by Jake Paul, whom we thank for their donation of $40,000 for the improvements to the Titanes Boxing Academy gym. This one will don the name Héctor “Ye” Arroyo, the first native of Morovis to represent Puerto Rico in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea”, said Carmen Maldonado González, the mayor of Morovis.

The people’s champion Félix “Tito” Trinidad expressed that “these are the initiatives we have to support. It’s what boxing needs and what our athletes need to give their best. You can count on me for these events”.

Among the cities with newly rehabilitated gyms by WBO/Boxing Bullies are Bayamón, Carolina, Canóvanas, Guaynabo, Guayama, Utuado, Vieques, and Toa Baja, respectively.

