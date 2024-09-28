Quick Breakdown of Devin Haney’s Battery and Fraud Lawsuit Against Ryan Garcia

In a significant legal development, former undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney has filed a lawsuit against fellow boxer Ryan Garcia, alleging battery, fraud and unjust enrichment..

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York, stems from an incident in which Haney claims Garcia physically assaulted him while using banned performance enhancing substances in which caused physical injury and severe mental and emotional distress. Haney’s legal team accuses Garcia of not only physical battery but also of misleading practices surrounding their potential fight negotiations.

According to the court documents, Haney is seeking damages for the alleged battery and is also pursuing compensation for emotional distress and reputational harm. The lawsuit underscores ongoing tensions between the two fighters, who have been embroiled in a heated rivalry within the boxing community. This legal action marks a new chapter in their contentious relationship, raising questions about the future of their potential matchups in the ring.

Quick Breakdown of Devin Haney’s Lawsuit Against Ryan Garcia

1. Legal Grounds:

Battery: Haney alleges that he did not consent to fight Garcia, who had taken performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Haney claims he suffered physical injuries and emotional distress as a result.

Fraud: The lawsuit asserts that Garcia misled Haney by signing agreements to fight drug-free and to make weight for the bout, which he failed to do.

Unjust Enrichment: Haney argues that Garcia profited from the fight unfairly, as he advanced his reputation and earnings at Haney’s expense.

2. Incident Overview:

The fight on April 20 ended controversially after Garcia came in overweight and was later found to have the banned performance enhancing substance Ostarine (SARMS) in his system, resulting in the match being ruled a no-contest.

Garcia faced a year-long suspension and fines from the New York State Athletic Commission following the positive tests.

3. Allegations of Misconduct:

Haney’s legal team points to Garcia’s erratic behavior leading up to the fight, including missing weight by 3.5 pounds and being seen consuming alcohol before the weigh-in.

A video allegedly shows Garcia using an IV fluid before the match, raising further concerns about his compliance with doping regulations.

4. Damages Sought:

Haney seeks punitive damages for the battery claims and compensation for reputational harm, emotional distress, and physical injuries.

He argues that Garcia’s actions have cost him millions in potential earnings and damaged his standing in the sport.

5. Involvement of Golden Boy Promotions:

The lawsuit also names Garcia’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, claiming that they are unlawfully withholding funds that should be shared with Haney, as stipulated by a New York commission order.

Haney’s team demands that a portion of Garcia’s earnings be placed in escrow until the legal matters are resolved.

6. Future Considerations:

Despite the lawsuit, Haney’s camp remains open to a rematch with Garcia, provided that stringent drug-testing protocols and acceptable purse terms are established.

This lawsuit marks a significant chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Haney and Garcia, reflecting broader concerns within boxing regarding performance-enhancing drugs and athlete conduct. If the pair meet in the ring again with all the drama and controversy surrounding them, it will likely do even big numbers on Pay-Per-View than the first bout.

