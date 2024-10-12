Mr. Olympia 2024 Bodybuilding Competition Live Stream Winner Results Information

The excitement is palpable as bodybuilding fans around the world gear up for the most anticipated event of the year: the 2024 Mr. Olympia, set to unfold live at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 8 to 13. This year’s competition promises to be a spectacle of strength, aesthetics, and sheer determination as top athletes from across the world vie for the prestigious title.

Rivalries and Returnees

At the heart of the competition is the electrifying rivalry between reigning champion Derek Lunsford from the USA and former champion Hadi Choopan from Iran. Lunsford, fresh off his impressive title defense last year, will look to solidify his legacy, while Choopan, who recently clinched the Arnold Classic title, is eager to reclaim his throne. The intensity between these two athletes adds an exciting layer to the event, captivating fans and creating an atmosphere charged with anticipation.

Adding to the drama is the much-anticipated return of Chris Bumstead, the legendary bodybuilder known for his dominance in the Classic Physique division. As he steps back onto the Olympia stage, all eyes will be on Bumstead to see if he can reclaim his title and add another chapter to his storied career.

An Unmatched Lineup

The 2024 Olympia boasts an impressive lineup of competitors, each vying for glory in various divisions. Alongside Lunsford and Choopan, fans will witness the rise of formidable contenders such as Samson Dauda, who earned bronze last year, and Brandon Curry, the 2019 champion looking to bounce back from a fourth-place finish in 2023. The inclusion of Nick Walker, who returns after an injury setback, heightens the stakes even further.

With a total of 11 divisions on the line, this year’s event will showcase athletes in categories including 212, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Wheelchair, Women’s Physique, Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Wellness, and of course, the iconic Ms. Olympia and Mr. Olympia competitions. The diversity of talent on display ensures that fans will be treated to a comprehensive celebration of bodybuilding excellence.

Comprehensive Coverage

The 2024 Olympia Official Viewing Package offers fans an unparalleled experience, featuring complete coverage of the pre-judging and finals of all divisions. This two-day package includes the highly anticipated Amateur Olympia and will be filled with exclusive backstage coverage, providing viewers with an insider’s look at the competition.

Broadcasts will include the pre-event press conference and a Sunday seminar, allowing fans to delve deeper into the world of bodybuilding. Plus, every segment will be available as video-on-demand after the event, ensuring that no moment is missed. To order the PPV package visit: https://www.olympiaproductions.com/

Record Prize Money on the Line

This year’s event is made even more exciting by the record prize money up for grabs, reportedly over $1.4 million total will be paid out to the winners further motivating competitors to bring their best to the stage. With Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals as the presenting sponsor, the stakes have never been higher, promising an unforgettable weekend for athletes and fans alike.

As the countdown to the 2024 Mr. Olympia continues, the anticipation grows. With fierce rivalries, a stellar lineup, and an extensive viewing experience, this year’s competition is set to be one for the history books. Fans can look forward to witnessing the incredible dedication and artistry that defines bodybuilding at its finest.

Make sure to follow this year’s Mr. Olympia sponsors @hitechpharma on Instagram for updates and head over to www.HiTechPharma.com to explore their impressive product range. Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experience at the 2024 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend! For more information visit: www.mrolympia.com

2024 QUALIFIED: MR. OLYMPIA CONTESTANTS (Updated when Winner is announced)



Derek Lunsford (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Martin Fitzwater (USA)

Nicholas Walker (USA)

Tonio Burton (USA)

Akim Williams (USA)

Brandon Curry (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Behrooz Tabani (Iran)

Nathan De Asha (United Kingdom)

John Jewett (USA)

Mohamed Foda (Egypt)

Jonathan Delarosa (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (United Arab Emirates)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Bruno Santos (Brazil)

2024 Mr. Olympia WINNER:

