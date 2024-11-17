Live Fight Results: UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Winners List

New York, NY – The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a night of mixed martial arts action at UFC 309, where two of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history will square off in a blockbuster main event. On November 16, Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against the legendary former champion Stipe Miocic in a five-round showdown that promises to be a defining moment in the UFC’s storied history.

Jones, the 37-year-old fighter from Albuquerque, New Mexico, returns to the octagon after an extended hiatus of over a year and a half due to injury. The reigning two-division champion (light heavyweight and now heavyweight), whose career record stands at 27-1, 1 NC, will make the first defense of his heavyweight title after capturing the belt in spectacular fashion against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023. His dominance in the division has earned him widespread acclaim as one of the sport’s greatest of all time.

“I’ve had time to reflect, heal, and get back to my roots,” Jones said during the pre-fight press conference. “Stipe is a tough guy, but I’m ready for this challenge. It’s my time.”

Standing across from Jones in the octagon will be Stipe Miocic, the 42-year-old former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. Miocic, hailing from Euclid, Ohio, has been one of the most decorated fighters in the heavyweight division, with a career record of 20-4. His most recent appearance was in March 2021, when he lost the title to Francis Ngannou in a rematch that saw him outpointed by the Cameroonian powerhouse.

Miocic, who holds the record for most title defenses in the heavyweight division, enters the cage with something to prove. After nearly three years away from the octagon, he is determined to reclaim his spot atop the heavyweight throne.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Miocic said. “Jon Jones is a great fighter, but I’m coming for that belt. It’s time for a new chapter in my career.”

The championship bout between Jones and Miocic is expected to be a tactical battle of contrasting styles. Jones, known for his unrivaled versatility, reach, and fight IQ, will look to impose his striking and wrestling game on Miocic. Meanwhile, the veteran Miocic, with his heavy hands and championship pedigree, will look to neutralize Jones’ strengths and make it a dogfight.

The co-main event of UFC 309 features a highly anticipated rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. In their first meeting in May 2021, Oliveira defeated Chandler via TKO in the second round to capture the vacant 155-pound title. Since then, Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) has faced ups and downs, most recently suffering a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in April.

Chandler (23-8), who has not fought since 2022, has spent the past two years dealing with the fallout from a canceled fight with Conor McGregor and looking for his next opportunity to contend for the lightweight title. The stakes are high for both fighters as they attempt to stay relevant in a rapidly changing lightweight division.

The rest of the UFC 309 fight card promises to deliver fireworks. In a thrilling middleweight clash, Paul Craig (17-8-1) from Scotland faces off against Bo Nickal (6-0), an undefeated prospect who has made waves with his grappling and wrestling skills. The night also features an all-Brazilian flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo (12-6) and Karine Silva (18-4), as well as a catchweight opener between Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) and James Llontop (14-4).

With the stakes higher than ever, UFC 309 is set to be a thrilling night of action and drama, with Jones vs. Miocic leading the way in what could be a career-defining clash for both fighters.

UFC 309 will be available live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16. Visit UFC.com for more information.

Live Fight Results (Updated):

Main Card (Live on ESPN+ PPV)

Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – Winner: Jones by TKO in round 3

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – Winner: Oliveira by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig – Winner: Nickal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva – Winner: Araujo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight 165 lb: Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop – Winner: Ruffy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (Live on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee – Winner: McGhee by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders – Canceled

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson – Winner: Miller by submission in round 1

Lightweight: David Onama vs. Roberto Romero – Winner: Onama by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card (Live on UFC Fight Pass / ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz – Winner: Tybura by TKO in round 2

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj – Winner: Brahimaj by KO in round 1

Welterweight: Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott – Winner: Elliot by KO in round 3

Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura – Winner: Moura by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

