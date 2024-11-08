Subriel Matias vs. Roberto Ramirez “Tainos vs. Aztecas” Live this Saturday on PPV

Subriel Matías Headlines “Taínos vs. Aztecas” card This Saturday in Bayamón

Bayamón, Puerto Rico – Competitive fights are what the company Fresh Productions Boxing will offer by way of the “Taínos vs. Aztecas” card, happening this Saturday, November 9th in the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón.

Every fight of this event will be Puerto Ricans against Mexicans as a tribute to the legendary, relevant, and exciting rivalry of the sport.

In the main event, former world champion Subriel Matías “el Orgullo de Maternillo” (20-2, 20 KOs) will face the dangerous Roberto “El Rifle” Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico, in a duel of punchers, scheduled for 10 rounds in the junior welterweight division (140 pounds).

Roberto Ramírez:

“Thank you all for being here. I’ve come prepared and ready for a war, to represent Mexico and to give a good show in front of those present for this event of ‘Haitians’ against Mexicans”, comments that caused laughter among those on hand.

Subriel Matías, ranked #5 by the IBF:

“Haha! He called me ‘Haitian’. This is the end, haha. First of all, I thank God for this opportunity following my defeat on June 15th. I’m active five months since that fight. I want to say so many things, but really, I want my next performances to speak for me, and I’m the pride of Maternillo, I’ll see you all on Saturday, and this is ‘Taínos vs. Aztecas'”.

Promoter Juan Orengo:

“Five competitive fights are what this card features, starting at 7:00 p.m. Here, we go straight to it. None of these fights will be easy. Anyone who knows Fresh Production Boxing’s style knows that our fights are not easy. This Saturday, expect mayhem of the good kind”.

In the co-main event, Bayamon’s Jeyvier Cintrón (12-1, 6 KOs), the only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympics, looks to climb up to the top 15 in the 118-pound rankings as he faces Rashib Martínez (23-3-1, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico, for the vacant WBO International title in a 10-round bout.

Jeyvier Cintrón:

“I’m happy with this opportunity. I came in top shape for this fight. I trained according to the opponent I’ll face off against. I believe many know it’s no myth that I was laying low for a long time and now I’m coming back with more hunger. Everyone will see that there will be Jeyvier for a long time. I still feel a desire to bring glory to Puerto Rico. They say you got to reach the bottom to see glory and that’s what’s been handed to me. I went through tough times, and on Saturday, I’ll show what I’m capable of”.

Rashib Martínez:

“Thank you to the promotion company for the opportunity. Fighting in Puerto Rico is a source of pride and more so as part of a card that represents this rivalry of Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. This fight against Jeyvier is my ticket to launch me for bigger things. I come thoroughly prepared physically and mentally, and I will give a great performance. Thank you to my manager Sergio Reina for getting me to this point”.

As if that were not enough, the recent WBO NABO champion at 140 pounds, and ranked #8 by the organization, Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs), from Fajardo, will defend his title against Mexican Pedro ‘La Roca’ Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs), from Sonora, Mexico in a 10-round fight.

Also, in a battle that promises plenty of action, Cidra’s Abimael “Manos de Piedra” Ortiz (10-1, 5 KOs) will face Mexican world contender Kevin “El Chacal” González (27-1-1, 14 KOs) of Sinaloa in the 122-pound division, slated for 10 rounds.

To open the broadcast, former Puerto Rican national champion Luis Rodríguez (13-0, 11 KOs) of Toa Alta, will battle Mexican Marcos “Zurdo” Vázquez (20-1-1, 10 KOs) in the super middleweight division.

Tickets are on sale on Ticketera.com

The event will be broadcast by PPV.COM, one of the leading platforms in live broadcasts under the pay-per-view model (PPV). This event will also be available via all cable and satellite providers.

The residential fee for the PPV is $39.95. It’ll also be available on Closed Circuit in Puerto Rico, USA, and Canada.

Like this: Like Loading...