FREE Live Stream: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin Fight Prelims

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — The Co-op Live Arena will host what might be the final UK bout for British boxing stalwart Derek “Del Boy” Chisora on Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Facing him is the formidable Swede, Otto Wallin, in a match dubbed “The Last Dance” by Queensberry Promotions. This heavyweight clash not only promises action but also holds significant implications for the IBF rankings.

A free live stream preliminary card will air on DAZN’s YouTube page prior to the main card.

At 41, Derek Chisora enters what could be his 49th professional fight, with a record of 35 victories, 13 defeats, and no draws, including 23 knockouts. Known for his aggressive style and never-say-die attitude, Chisora has been a fixture in the heavyweight division since turning pro in 2007. His last outing saw him impressively defeat Joe Joyce by unanimous decision, a testament to his enduring prowess in the ring. Chisora has publicly stated his desire to reach 50 fights before retirement, making this bout a crucial chapter in his storied career.

Chisora, embodying the spirit of a true fighter, has had memorable bouts against the likes of Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk. His experience is vast, but age and the wear of numerous battles will be factors he must overcome against a younger, fresher opponent like Wallin.

Otto Wallin, at 34, brings his own narrative to the ring, with a record of 27 wins, 2 losses, and no draws, 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Wallin, who lost to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile matches, is on a mission to climb back up the heavyweight ladder. His last fight was a first-round stoppage win over Onoriode Ehwarieme, indicating he’s in form and ready to challenge Chisora’s final stand.

Wallin’s approach is methodical and tactical, contrasting with Chisora’s more direct, brawling style. His southpaw stance could pose problems for Chisora, who has historically struggled against left-handers. However, Wallin’s journey back to prominence after his setbacks against top-tier opponents will be under scrutiny.

This fight isn’t just about personal legacy; it’s now an IBF title eliminator. With the winner potentially moving into the No.2 spot in the IBF rankings, the stakes are high. Both fighters are looking to secure a spot for a shot at Daniel Dubois’ IBF heavyweight championship.

The bout promises to be a clash of styles and eras. Chisora, with his relentless forward pressure, will look to close the distance and engage in close-quarters combat, where he excels. Wallin, however, will aim to use his reach and southpaw advantage, keeping Chisora at bay with jabs and counter-punches.

Expect Chisora to come out with everything he’s got, knowing this might be his last dance on UK soil. Wallin, on the other hand, will be calculating, looking to prove he’s a contender once again. The atmosphere in Manchester will be electric, as fans will witness a classic matchup of experience versus youth, power versus precision.

Fight Details

Date: February 8, 2025

Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England

Broadcast: Live on TNT Sports for UK viewers, DAZN for international audiences

Free Live Stream Prelims: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on YouTube

Ring Walks: Expected around 10:30 PM GMT

The fight card also features significant undercard bouts, including Zach Parker vs. Willy Hutchinson for the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title, among others, ensuring a night filled with boxing action.

As “The Last Dance” approaches, both fighters have much to prove. For Chisora, it’s a chance to end his UK career on a high note; for Wallin, it’s an opportunity to ascend in the heavyweight rankings. Regardless of the outcome, Chisora will be known as one of the most fan friendly British heavyweights.

