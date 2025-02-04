Heavyweight Champ Oleksandr Usyk Crowned 2024 BWAA Fighter of the Year

New York, February 3, 2025 – Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleksandr Usyk has been named the 2024 Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), adding yet another accolade to his already illustrious career. This marks the second time Usyk has received this prestigious honor, having previously won in 2018 when he was undisputed cruiserweight king.

Usyk’s year was defined by his monumental achievements in the heavyweight division, where he not only unified the titles but also left an indelible mark on the sport’s history. His performances against Tyson Fury, one of the era’s most formidable heavyweights, were nothing short of historic. Usyk first defeated Fury in May to become the first WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF undisputed heavyweight champion in the four belt era, the last heavyweight fighter to be undisputed was Lennox Lewis in 1999. He then solidified his dominance with a unanimous decision victory in their December rematch, showcasing his exceptional boxing skills to once again outbox the much bigger Fury.

The BWAA’s recognition of Usyk comes amid widespread acclaim from various sports outlets and boxing enthusiasts. His victories over Fury were described as tactical masterclasses, with Usyk demonstrating superior ring intelligence, footwork, and defensive prowess against a significantly larger opponent. This has cemented Usyk’s reputation not just as the best heavyweight of his time but also as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

“Usyk’s year was unparalleled,” said a BWAA spokesperson. “To go from cruiserweight to undisputed heavyweight champion, beating Fury not once but twice, is a testament to his skill, heart, and dedication. His impact on boxing in 2024 was profound, both in and out of the ring, especially considering the backdrop of his homeland’s ongoing struggles.”

Beyond the ring, Usyk has been a beacon of hope and pride for Ukraine during challenging times. His dedication to his country, often mentioning it in post-fight speeches, has resonated with fans globally.

The BWAA also highlighted Usyk’s first bout against Fury as the 2024 Fight of the Year, underlining the excitement and significance of their encounters. The fight was a thrilling display of boxing at its finest, with Usyk rallying from early rounds to secure a dramatic split decision victory.

Usyk’s recognition by the BWAA is mirrored across various platforms, with posts on X celebrating his prowess and the general sentiment trending towards acknowledging his monumental year. His journey from a farm in Ukraine to becoming a two-division undisputed champion has inspired many, showcasing that with talent, hard work, and determination, one can conquer the highest echelons of a sport.

With this accolade, Oleksandr Usyk not only adds to his personal legacy but also continues to elevate the profile of boxing, inspiring future generations of boxers around the world. As the boxing community looks forward to what Usyk might achieve next, his 2024 has undoubtedly secured his place in the annals of boxing history.

