Alycia Baumgardner Inks Deal with Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions, Bolstering Women’s Boxing Roster

New York, NY – March 18, 2025 – Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner has officially signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the fast-rising promotional outfit co-founded by YouTube turned boxing star Jake Paul and business partner Nakisa Bidarian. The announcement, made earlier today, marks another bold step in MVP’s mission to elevate women’s boxing, adding one of the sport’s most dynamic talents to an already impressive roster.

Baumgardner, with a record of 15-1 and 7 knockouts, brings a blend of power, precision, and star quality to MVP. The 30-year-old Ohio native has been a force in the 130-pound division since turning pro in 2017, claiming her first world titles in 2021 with a stunning knockout of Terri Harper and cementing her status as undisputed champion in 2023 after defeating Elhem Mekhaled. Known for her resilience and unrelenting drive, Baumgardner’s journey has been defined by big wins over top names like Mikaela Mayer and a revenge victory against Christina Linardatou.

“I’ve always believed in betting on myself, and signing with MVP is the next big move in that journey,” Baumgardner said in a statement. “MVP has proven they’re leaders in women’s boxing, creating the biggest opportunities for fighters like me to shine. This partnership is a natural fit—not just for my career but for the impact we’re making on the sport. The future just got even bigger.”

The signing comes at a pivotal moment for MVP, which has been steadily building a powerhouse lineup of female fighters. Just weeks ago, the promotion secured a lifetime deal with seven-division champion Amanda Serrano, who will transition into a leadership role within MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives upon her retirement. With Baumgardner now in the fold, MVP boasts two of the top five pound-for-pound women boxers in the world, a testament to its growing influence in the sport.

“MVP is strategically building a roster of fighters who deliver the W both inside and outside the ring, and we are thrilled to welcome Alycia to the family as our newest women’s world champion,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in a joint statement. “Alycia is one of the premier athletes in combat sports, and signing her is a meaningful accomplishment for our promotion. We look forward to her MVP debut and are actively evaluating the right timing and event for her return to the ring.”

Speculation is already swirling about Baumgardner’s next move. With MVP planning a historic all-women’s fight card at Madison Square Garden on July 11—headlined by Serrano’s trilogy bout against Katie Taylor—many fans are wondering if “The Bomb” will make her promotional debut on that star-studded night. Her most recent fight, a September 2024 title defense against Delfine Persoon, ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads, leaving Baumgardner eager to get back in the ring and defend her crown.

Baumgardner’s addition to MVP isn’t just a win for the promotion; it’s a signal of bigger things to come for women’s boxing. Outside the ring, she’s become a vocal advocate for the sport, breaking barriers and proving that skill and marketability can go hand in hand. Her faith and unshakable mindset have kept her grounded through the highs and lows, including a 2023 controversy over a positive test for a banned substance, which she denied using and was later cleared of by the WBC.

As the boxing world buzzes with excitement, one thing is clear: Alycia Baumgardner’s partnership with MVP is set to light up the sport. Whether it’s a unification bout, a blockbuster showdown, or a headline spot on that July card, “The Bomb” is ready to explode onto the scene in a whole new way. For now, fans will have to wait and see what’s next—but if her track record is any indication, it’s going to be big.

